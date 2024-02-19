2025 BMW M5 To Pack 718 HP (535 kW) But Weigh 2,435 KG

A reliable BMW insider over on Bimmerpost has managed to get some juicy information on the upcoming BMW M5 and while it may pack a serious power punch, it will be rather heavy.

According to the member of the forum, the new M5 will have a combined output of 718 hp (535 kW). This is made up of the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine (577 hp; 430 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while the electric motor is set to deliver 194 hp (145 kW) and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft).

The forum post also states that BMW will be installing a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 18.6 kWh. The M5 will also reportedly be 36 mm (1.4 in) longer and 70 mm (2.8 in) wider than a regular 5 Series. This will result in dimensions of 5096 mm (200.6 in) in length and 1970 mm (77.5 in) in width.

With the hybrid setup the super sedan is set to gain a fair chunk of weight with curb weight said to be a whopping 2,435 kg. That will make it almost 500 kg heavier than the outgoing F90 model.

The G90 M5 Sedan is reportedly entering production in July 2024 while the G99 M5 Touring will hit the assembly line in November. BMW’s plan is to make the sedan until February 2031, with the wagon likely to bow out shortly thereafter.

If these dates are accurate, then we should see an official reveal in the next couple of months.