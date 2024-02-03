3 Key Aspects: Automatic vs. Manual Transmissions for Heavy-Duty Trucks Compared

Most vehicles today come equipped with an automatic transmission. Gone are the days when you had to request this option and pay a premium for it. Some drivers continue to prefer a manual, but automatic versions offer better overall performance. A person cannot go wrong when they choose an automatic now.

Commercial truck drivers often find they can choose between an automatic and a manual. Those individuals who drive manual cars for personal use often want this type of transmission in their trucks. Nevertheless, they should consider an automatic for their work vehicle. What advantages come with driving a commercial vehicle with an automatic transmission? Why should a driver looking into aftermarket big truck parts take time to look into automatic transmissions?

An Easier Drive

Every person will admit it is easier to drive a vehicle with an automatic transmission. There is no need to shift gears, as the transmission handles this task. When a truck driver is on a busy highway, they must switch gears frequently. This task can be very tiring.

Automatic transmissions continue moving without any input from the driver. The transmission handles speed changes effortlessly while keeping the vehicle rolling along. As a result, the driver can keep their eyes on the road and pay more attention to their surroundings, which may be critical when driving in heavy traffic.

It takes time and practice to master handling gear changes. This holds whether they are driving a passenger vehicle or a big rig. The trucking industry has found that it is easier to find qualified truck drivers when fleet vehicles come equipped with automatic transmissions.

If a new driver must be trained, there is less of a learning curve. They are already familiar with how to operate a passenger vehicle outfitted with this type of transmission, so they easily pick up on what they need to do when behind the wheel of a commercial truck. The trainer can focus on other elements of driving a big rig, those that a person won’t encounter when driving a passenger vehicle. More people will be willing to try their hand at this career, which benefits not only the industry but society as a whole.

Fuel Efficiency

Today’s automatic transmissions get better fuel mileage. The newer models make better use of the fuel. Allison automatic transmissions remain frontrunners in the industry, as they cut fuel consumption by up to five percent, according to a 2017 study. Companies will appreciate this benefit when they make the switch to automatic transmissions in their fleet vehicles. Manual transmissions simply cannot match this reduction in fuel waste.

Better Control

Drivers behind the wheels of commercial vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions find they have more control over their vehicles. This element is very important because of the sheer weight of these machines, particularly when they are carrying loads. The automatic system offers a smoother ride. However, drivers find the gears won’t shift as quickly because the automatic transmission needs time to make this adjustment.

Automatic transmissions remain popular today for many reasons. Only a few of the benefits seen when powering one of these vehicles are outlined here. Thanks to advances in technology, automatic transmissions are quickly overtaking their manual siblings in popularity. Truck drivers love the benefits that come with automatics and happily share this love with others.