BMW X5 LCI Gains Visual Drama With LARTE Design Body Kit

The facelifted (LCI) BMW X5 is already a great looking machine but if you want something with a little more drama and a little more presence, then LARTE design has a solution for you.

LARTE Design have revealed their LARTE Performance body kit for the G05 LCI X5 and as you can see, it makes the SUV a lot more aggressive.

Starting up front you get a new radiator grille frame as well as a splitter which thankfully does not lower the car so the factory ground clearance remains. The hood is the most eye-catching component of the kit and includes more angry lines and some rather menacing air intakes.

At the back, you will find a much more angular diffuser complete with four large exhaust pipes and of course, in typical LARTE style, there is an F1-style double brake light integrated too. Cast your eyes further up the back and you will find a prominent rear wing that looks similar to what you would find on the BMW X5 M Competition.

The kit also includes carbon mirror caps and a choice of custom wheels starting from 21 inches.

The LARTE Performance body kit is available in two options. European-quality carbon fibre or premium composite material based on basalt fibre, which can be painted in the colour of the car body or gloss black according to the owner’s preference.

Every detail of the LARTE Performance body kit can be purchased and installed separately, regardless of others, allowing BMW X5 G05 owners to choose the level of upgrade and become designers of their own vehicle.

To embark on your journey towards an exclusive vehicle, simply reach out to LARTE Design, where a dedicated personal manager will guide you through the process.

All body kit components have successfully passed durability and safety tests on the autobahn in Germany at speeds up to 290 km/h and have received TUV Germany certification.