Cadillac Escalade-V Gets Menacing ESTHETE Kit by LARTE Design

Should you find the styling of your Cadillac Escalade-V styling does not match up to the supercharged 6.2-litre 682 hp (508 kW) V8 then LARTE Design has the offering for you and it is called the ESTHETE tuning package.

The designers and engineers at LARTE have come up with a properly menacing-looking kit for the massive SUV and if you were to see that front end in the rearview mirror you would more than likely move out the way rather promptly.

Up front, you will find a new bumper overlay featuring a splitter and LED modules mimicking the vehicle’s daytime running lights and turn signals, alongside a redesigned rear bumper diffuser incorporating additional stop signals.

Both of these components simply replace the factory parts so the installation does not affect the warranty of the vehicle and all parking sensors and safety technology work as they should.

The total kit is made up of several components which are certified to TUV Germany standards, ensuring reliable attachment and safe operation at high speeds. These components are;

Rugged hood designed to look more powerful

Updated radiator grille with large intakes and Larte logo

Wheel arch extensions

Three-part diffuser

Roof spoiler

Carbon door moldings

Mirror housings

Forged wheels up to 24-inch



If you like the look of the kit you do not need to have the range-topping Escalade-V as it can fit any version of the Escalade. You have the choice between 100% European quality carbon or premium composite material based on basalt fibre, which can be painted in the body colour or glossy black.

The cost of the carbon version for the full kit with the hood and fender flares will be approximately 37,500 euros, while the basalt version is 30% cheaper. Should you want to add the massive 24-inch wheels you will be looking at an additional 10,460 euros.

Shipping is carried out from Germany to any country in the world, from door to door. For a full description of the kit, you can visit the company’s official website.