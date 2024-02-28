Elon Musk Claims Tesla Roadster Will Hit 60 MPH In Less Than 1 Second

The last time we spoke about the Tesla Roadster was in May of 2021 when Musk claimed that the new Roadster would be offered with an optional SpaceX Package consisting of cold gas thrusters allowing a 1.1s sprint to 60 mph.

Fast forward to today (last night for Musk and crew) and we have another outrageous claim that they “radically increased the design goals of the new Tesla Roadster” and that “there will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car”.

An X (formerly Twitter) user asked him if he was targeting a 0 to 60 mph time of around 1 second to which he replied “0-60mph < 1 sec”. Yes, folks 0 to 96.5 km/h in under 1 second.

So when will we see a production car and when will we find out if this is true? Musk added that the production design is complete and it will be unveiled at the end of the year with first units shipping in 2025.

He finished off by saying “I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time.”

Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster.



There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024