Emissions Tax in France Means Toyota GR Yaris Costs R2 Million

We know that Europe is leading the charge when it comes to reducing and eliminating CO 2 emissions from vehicles but it sounds like France is making it almost impossible to buy fun, engaging cars.

Should you find yourself shopping for a Toyota GR Yaris in France, you will already be looking at a starting price of €46,300 (approx. R950k) for the updated six-speed manual hot hatch. That is already a lot more expensive than anywhere else in the world but because the little turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder emits 190 g/km the CO 2 tax comes in at a whopping €45,990 (approx. R940k).

So if you are desperate to have the little rally-inspired hot hatch in your garage in France, you must part with a minimum of €92,290 (approx. R1.9m).

If you prefer the new automatic GR Yaris, you will be in for a total of €108,800 (approx. R2.2m).

With these exorbitant prices, you would expect Toyota France to be a little sceptical about how many units they bring in. However, they think that the purists and enthusiasts will still be keen enough and will set aside 300 units for the local market.

If you find yourself buying a car that emits 117 g/km or less then the CO 2 is zero. From 118 g/km you start with a €50 surcharge until you hit the maximum of €60,000 for vehicles that have CO 2 emissions of 194 g/km or higher.

Source: Motor1