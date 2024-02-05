Koenigsegg Still Looking For Right Stretch of Tarmac For Top Speed Record In Jesko Absolut

The very first customer Koenigsegg Jesko Absolute has been delivered (see above) in Switzerland and now that deliveries have started we think that it sounds like a good time for a new world record attempt.

Founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, Christian von Koenigsegg has been open since the start that he wants to grab the top speed record for a production car with the Jesko Absolut.

While speaking to Carup recently he said “Hopefully we can go for the record this year. We are currently looking for a straight stretch that is long enough and where the traffic can be shut down, but it is not that easy”, adding that the location will likely be outside Sweden.

CvK still insists that their previous record of 277.87 mph (447.19 km/h) set by the Agera RS in 2017 still stands as it was measured as the average of two directions and was achieved by a production-spec car. He made it very clear that for their new record attempt, the Jesko Absolut will be “fully approved for street use.”

Theoretically, the Jesko Absolut will be able to hit a top speed of 330 mph (532 km/h) but hitting that number in the real world is a little ambitious.

Let’s hope they find the ideal piece of tarmac and one seriously brave driver to put the Jesko Absolut at the very top of fastest cars on the plant.