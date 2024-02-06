Lanzante Making Screaming Pagani Huayra R Road Legal

The folks of Miami are in for a real treat as a road-legal Pagani Huayra R will be hitting the streets in just over a year’s time.

One of the Huayra R’s is owned by @petred and he recently shipped his mind-boggling V12 track car to the folks at Lanzante in the United Kingdom.

The car is finished in matte carbon fibre and it will undergo a complete transformation, ready to be driven on the streets in the next 14 to 18 months.

Lanzante are no stranger to making cars road-legal so the results should be pretty impressive. Most of the modifications will be focused on making the car more driveable on the street while complying with regulations. We can expect a slightly tweaked suspension with a raised ride height, a front axle lift system, and a set of headlights and taillights, among other changes.

As a reminder, the Huayra R is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 developed in collaboration with HWA. It punches out a massive 850 hp (625 kW) at 8,250 rpm and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed non-synchronized dog-ring sequential gearbox.