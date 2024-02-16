LARTE Design Adds Another BMW XM Body Kit Option

Towards the end of 2023, LARTE Design shared a striking wide-body kit for the BMW XM Label but now they are offering customers even more with a gloss black body kit.

The LARTE Performance Kit consists of 17 components and as you can see in the comparison below, it really takes the presence of the large SUV to a new level.

Stock BMW XM

Larte Design BMW XM

Each component can be painted in body colour or finished in gloss black or carbon fibre like the kit shown on the Label Red version.

The entire kit includes an all-new hood, front splitter, rear bumper diffuser, fender flares, spoilers as well as a set of new wheels. Custom forged wheels from LARTE Design can be made to meet the manufacturer’s requirements or according to individual dimensions.

The LARTE Performance body kit for the BMW XM G09 is compatible with any version of the XM and is offered in two distinct finishes: 100% European-quality carbon or a premium composite material crafted from basalt fibre. As mentioned, the latter option can be customized to match the car’s body colour or finished in glossy black.

Each element of the LARTE Performance body kit is available for individual purchase and installation, providing BMW XM owners, including those with the limited Label Red version, the flexibility to curate their own upgrade experience.

Worldwide shipping is facilitated through trusted transport companies. Parts are meticulously packaged in multiple layers of protective film and housed in branded wooden crates, ensuring secure delivery from Germany to destinations across the globe.

A complete description of the kit, terms, and reviews from car owners with LARTE design can be found on the company’s official website.