Manhart ‘Thor’ BMW XM Bodykit Is A Lot

Aftermarket companies and tuners are absolutely loving the controversial BMW XM and now Manhart has brought a new exterior package to the table called ‘Thor’.

These additional components, fashioned from standard carbon, come with a price tag of approximately €36,000 (approx. R730k), while the forged carbon variant is priced at €40,000 (approx. R800k).

This upgrade does not touch the performance side of things but it does give it a rather serious cosmetic overhaul.

So there is a spoiler for both the roof and the boot, the taillights are now linked via a carbon fibre trim piece featuring an XM logo at the center and there are new ‘attachments’ for the bumper and diffuser. The side skirts are more than two metres long, and then there’s the front, which Manhart says ‘will attract many looks and give the XM a more muscular and dynamic appearance’.

The standout feature undoubtedly lies in the muscular hood, adorned with a pair of power domes separated by a central strut. Manhart has added a sizable splitter to lend the front end an even more striking appearance.

Everything that Mahart does is attached to the original BMW mounting parts, so anyone who changes their mind on the look (or damages it) can remove the parts easily. No wonder the first production slots have already been allocated.

Completing the transformation is a set of custom wheels and Manhart’s signature contrasting gold accents, adding a final touch to the bold makeover.