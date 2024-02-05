Manhart’s Menacing BMW M2 Gets 552 HP (412 kW)

Towards the end of 2022, we saw the Manhart teaser for the MH2 560 kit for the latest BMW M2, and now it’s officially launched.

The customized coupe boasts a fresh carbon fibre body kit, larger wheels, new coilovers, and a substantial power boost. The tuner has hinted at even more extreme modifications in the future, keeping the details under wraps for now.

Speaking of performance enhancements, the twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six engine receives an impressive 99 hp (74 kW) and 100 Nm (73 lb-ft) boost thanks to Manhart’s MHtronic control unit. This pushes the modified M2 to a potent 552 hp (412 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque. It is worth noting that the previous generation Manhart BMW M2 packed a whopping 705 hp (526 kW) so we know they are just getting started.

Those four pipes will produce a much more emotional experience thanks to a new exhaust system with sport or race downpipes. Chassis upgrades include V4 coilovers by KW Suspension, but for those who find it too intense, simpler coil-over springs are also an option.

Visually, the MH2 560 maintains a slightly more subtle appearance compared to the initial renders. Carbon fibre bits adorn the front grille and bumper intakes, along with a sleek splitter and a vented hood. The profile, enhanced by factory-fitted wide fenders, receives a new set of alloy wheels measuring either 20 or 21 inches, depending on the owner’s preference.

At the rear, the fixed rear wing in the renders is replaced by a prominent carbon spoiler lip and a carbon diffuser housing four 100-mm (3.9-inch) matte black tailpipes as part of the upgraded exhaust system. The MH2 560 in the pictures features matte grey and blue decals on its black bodywork, complementing the diamond-polished wheels for a sinister look.