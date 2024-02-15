Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition Gets Green Hell Magno Paint

Since 2020, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ has maintained its status as the most potent hot hatch worldwide and has remained largely unchanged. Mercedes has decided to spice things up with a new ‘Limited Edition’ model, showcasing an exclusive exterior shade named after the Green Hell (Nürburgring Nordschleife).

The standout feature of this special edition is of course the AMG Green Hell Magno paint which should look familiar as we first saw it on the mighty Mercedes-AMG GT R. This vibrant green hue pairs with yellow accents and other graphics such as ‘A45 S’ lettering on the doors.

Unique 19-inch forged wheels, specific to this version, sport a matte black finish with yellow highlights on the spokes. Contrasting the vivid colours, the brake calipers feature a gloss black finish with white AMG lettering.

Special touches extend to the AMG emblem on the fuel cap and “AMG Coat of Arms” puddle lights. Inside, the flagship trim boasts Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery.

This ‘Limited Edition’ ticks a few of the options boxes including the AMG Night Package as well as the AMG Night Package II which further enhances the look with additional darkened trim and Mercedes stars.

The offering would not be complete with the AMG Aerodynamics Package which includes more prominent aerodynamic elements, including a fixed rear wing.

Under the hood, no changes have been made. The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivers the same 416 hp (310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque as in other A45 S models. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic, aided by the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ system.

This setup propels the hot hatch from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed capped at 270 km/h (168 mph), a limit that German buyers can explore on the Autobahn.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ Limited Edition is now available for order in Europe, with market launch scheduled for April 2024. In Germany, the additional equipment costs €14,280 (approx. R300k) over the standard A45 S model. Due to its limited production, availability will be restricted to the end of the year, in line with other Mercedes-AMG special editions.