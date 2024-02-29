New Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo Revealed

As has been the tradition with Maserati over the past couple of decades, now that the four-seat GT coupe has launched, it’s time for the drop-top version so say hello to the new GranCabrio.

The canvas roof opens in 13.9 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph) and you have the choice of navy blue, dark red, black, and two shades of grey. They pair with six exterior colours: Nero Assoluto, Blu Modena, Bianco Astro, Grigio Incognito, Grigio Maratea Matte, and an unspecified shade of metallic green.

To keep occupants comfy in all temperatures with the top down, the front seats have air vents in the seat backs to blow air onto the neck. Optionally available is a fold-open wind blocker that fits behind the front seats, though it can’t be used with rear occupants. Yes, the drop-top version does bring some added weight and in this case, it gains around 100 kg (220 lbs).

Open the bonnet and you will find no changes compared to its Coupé sibling. Since we are talking about the Trofeo variant here it packs 550 hp (410 kW) from the twin-turbo 3.0-litre “Nettuno” V6, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed transmission. Mash the accelerator and you will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds. Keep it floored and you will top out 315 km/h (196 mph).

The same staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels and Brembo brakes carry over from the coupe, too. Even though the Trofeo is the only version for now, Maserati notes that the chassis remains designed for internal combustion and electric power, so an all-electric Folgore and more entry-level Modena gas-powered models will likely be added later.

Inside you will find a 12.3-inch center infotainment screen that merges with an 8.8-inch screen dedicated to features like digital climate control. The driver monitors the car with a 12.2-inch instrument display, and there’s no shortage of on-board tech.