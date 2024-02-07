New Porsche Taycan Turbo S Packs 938 HP (700 kW)

Porsche has given the Taycan a particularly extensive update. The new versions have more power, more range, accelerate quicker and charge faster with greater stability.

The main headline is the huge power upgrade for the Taycan Turbo S which has gone from 700 hp to a radical 938 hp (700 kW). This has resulted in a mind-boggling 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.4 seconds which is almost half a second faster than the old model. The Porsche fans will also note that this is now the most powerful Porsche road car ever, eclipsing the 887 horses packed by the 918 Spyder.

The power gain comes from new motors with new internals. This means they are the same physical size but produce a lot more power and weigh less too.

Depending on the body variant and engine, the WLTP range has increased to up to 678 km, an increase of 175 km or 35 per cent. The updated Taycan not only requires fewer charging stops on long trips than its predecessor, but it also recharges faster: at 800-volt DC charging stations, for example, it can be charged at up to 320 kW. That’s 50 kW more than before. The fast-charging window of the new performance battery has been significantly expanded. This means that charging capacities of more than 300 kW can be sustained for up to five minutes, and very high charging capacities can be achieved more quickly, even at low temperatures.

All versions of the Taycan get new batteries. The standard pack will increase to an 83.6-kWh usable capacity. Above that, the new Performance battery pack, which is optional on the base and 4S Taycan and standard on the Turbos, takes usable capacity to 97.0 kWh.

Visual changes are limited. The revised Taycan gets new LED headlights along with revised front fenders. On more expensive versions the full-width light bar at the rear will also now incorporate an illuminated red “PORSCHE” legend; buyers of cheaper models will be able to pay for this as well. The Turbo S is also set to gain fake vents integrated into the sides of the rear bumper. Although these don’t have any additional cooling effect, their location and size does apparently help with aerodynamic performance.

Inside, there’s not a ton to talk about beyond a revised gauge cluster and infotainment system, but models with the Sport Chrono package do get a push-to-pass button for extra power on demand. There’s also a leather-free interior option with Porsche’s houndstooth-esque Pepita trim for the seat centres.

Local pricing is as follows;

Taycan – R2,912,000

Taycan 4S – R3,261,000

Taycan Turbo – R4,349,000

Taycan Turbo S – R5,225,000

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – R3,239,000

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – R3,405,000

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – R4,383,000