Red Bull Hypercar Coming In 2026 With 15,000 RPM Screaming V10

Red Bull, Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey is spearheading the upcoming RB17 hypercar, described by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as “Adrian Newey unleashed.” This track-only weapon is set to deliver lap times similar to that of F1 to a select group of 50 deep-pocketed customers.

So what happens when one of the most talented automotive minds has the freedom to create a regulation-free track car? A sub-1,000 kg powerhouse featuring a naturally aspirated V10, echoing the spirit of ’90s F1 giants, with a mind-bending redline of 15,000 rpm. The engine, generating 1,000 horsepower, gets a boost from a 200-hp electric motor serving multiple functions, including starting, movement from a standstill, and even handling reverse. To address any torque gaps in the high-rev range, the electric motor steps in, ensuring smooth gear changes.

As a no-holds-barred track machine, the RB17 is projected to generate around 3,600 pounds (1632 kg) of maximum downforce. Active aero and suspension are essential for managing this force, although there’s a limit to how much downforce can be applied, as tyres would struggle to cope.

While the RB17 promises extreme performance, Newey envisions it as approachable for a diverse range of drivers. Red Bull offers a unique package, including a visit to their facility for customers to familiarize themselves with the hypercar on a sim rig before hitting the asphalt.

Limited to 50 units, each priced at approximately $6.3 million, the RB17 is slated for production in 2026. Only time will tell if Red Bull decides to unveil a street-legal version, potentially following in the footsteps of the standard Valkyrie. Could this mark Red Bull’s foray into the world of road cars? The journey of the RB17 will undoubtedly be a fascinating one to watch.