Tesla Cybertruck vs Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Race Is Closer Than You Think

We have all seen the video of the Tesla Cybertruck towing a Porsche 911 drag racing a Porsche 911 but what happens when the truck is not pulling something and the competition is a lot more potent?

The folks over at Throttle House decided to get the rocket launcher we know as the Porsche 911 Turbo S and have a proper drag race with the range-topping Tesla truck.

The Cybertruck packs a whopping 845 hp (630 kW) while the Turbo S makes do with 641 hp (478 kW) but the huge advantage for the 911 is the fact that the Tesla weighs a whopping 3,104 kg – almost double that of the Porsche.

If this were an eighth-mile drag race (as Tesla’s notorious Porsche-towing video was), the result might be a dead heat. As the speeds rise, however, the 911’s slippery shape wins it the upper hand.