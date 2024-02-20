The BMW M2 Aftermarket Party Continues With Vorsteiner Aero Kit

Just like the BMW XM, the G87 M2 has turned out to be very popular with aftermarket companies looking to make the little Bimmer more aggressive and Vorsteiner is ready to offer you their VRS carbon fibre kit.

One of the stand-out features of this offering is the prominent ducktail spoiler at the rear which is rather neatly integrated into a carbon trunk lid. There is also a very angry-looking diffuser below that fully surrounds the quad exhaust tips.

The M2 VR2 also features carbon side skirts, new front fenders with built-in aero slats and a lightweight hood with cutouts to help with heat dissipation. The front looks a lot more menacing thanks to a significant spoiler lip which brings the nose of the car much closer to the ground.

Wrapping up the kit is a set of forged VFX-002 wheels which come in at $2,480 for the set. Speaking of costs, the entire kit will set you back around $18,500 (R350,000) excluding shipping and fitment.

Vorsteiner has stayed away from the performance upgrade but should you fancy pushing up the power you have a bunch of options available including a Manhart upgrade that takes things up to 552 hp (412 kW).