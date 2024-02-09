Track Only 888 HP (662 kW) Pagani Huayra Evo R Revealed

Believe it or not, the Pagani Huayra was launched way back in 2011 but it is still very much alive with the introduction of this track-only Pagani Huayra Evo R model. Pagani says the new offering “pushes the boundaries of performance even further” and anyone familiar with the Huayra will know it’s pushed quite far already.

This is an even more ferocious version of the Huayra R and packs an updated version of the Huayra R’s naturally aspirated, 6.0-litre V12 engine called the V12 R-Evo. It makes 888 hp (662 kW) and 770 Nm (567 lb-ft) of torque. The extra grunt comes from a new trumpet design for the intake manifold, new camshafts, and a tweaked exhaust system. Peak power comes in at a lofty 8,750 rpm and is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

The Evo R incorporates the ‘long tail’ body of the Huayra Codalunga which helps increase downforce by up to 45 percent and aerodynamic efficiency by 21 percent. Pagani claims the pop-out roof panels increase front and rear downforce by an extra five percent.

The suspension has been given an overhaul and now features a third hydraulic damper alongside forged aluminium double-wishbones and electronically-controlled shock absorbers. Additionally, the carbon ceramic brake discs, equipped with bespoke racing pads, enhance stopping power while being self-ventilated. These improvements not only offer better operating temperatures but also reduce wear, potentially extending the brakes’ lifespan during track usage.

Inside, the seats, which Pagani covers in fireproof material, feature six-point harnesses and carbon-fibre headrests with dedicated lateral protection. They can configure this car in either left- or right-hand drive.

Pagani proudly asserts that the Huayra Evo R “can match the performance levels of the current Le Mans Prototype 2 race cars” so we can expect one serious price attached to this creation.

Pagani remains tight-lipped about the Evo R’s price tag but given that the ‘standard’ R was priced at around £2.7 million in 2021, it’s reasonable to expect the Evo R to comfortably exceed the £3 million mark.

Let’s hope we get some footage coming through soon of that 6.0-litre V12 singing at the top of its lungs.