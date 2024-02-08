Zacoe Ferrari 296 Is Not What You Would Call Subtle

The Ferrari 296 is one of the most sleek and simple designs to come from Maranello of late but if you want something that stands out a LOT more then you can reach out to Taiwanese tuner Zacoe.

The kit is made entirely out of exposed carbon fibre giving it a rather rugged appearance. They call it the 296 GTZ (Gran Turismo di Zacoe) and according to them it has styling references to the classic 250 LM, although its aerodynamics were inspired by Ferrari’s modern racing cars.

The rather wide front fenders sport some integrated vents while the rear fenders merge with a slightly more pronounced spoiler. Complementing these enhancements are aerodynamic elements such as the front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser extensions, each accentuated with striking red highlights.

Wrapping up the cosmetic changes is a set of new alloy wheels finished in a design that takes inspiration from the “star” design by Ferrari themselves. These wheels certainly look larger than stock and appear to be combined with lower suspension.

Consistent with Zacoe’s previous offerings, the modifications primarily focus on aesthetics, preserving the integrity of the stock powertrain. This means the mid-mounted twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine and electric motor, deliver a combined output of 819 hp (611 kW and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque.