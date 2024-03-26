2025 Mercedes-AMG G63 Revealed With Mild-Hybrid Tech

The legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class receives a comprehensive upgrade for 2025, maintaining its off-road dominance while integrating new technology and a taste of electrification. Keen eyes will spot the exterior revisions: refreshed bumpers, grille, and cladding. These subtle tweaks contribute to improved aerodynamics, hinting at the forthcoming electric G-Class joining the lineup.

The cabin undergoes a tech transformation. The touchpad departs, replaced by a full touchscreen infotainment system boasting the latest MBUX software. Wireless phone charging, augmented reality navigation, and a “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant enhance convenience. Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the new “Offroad Cockpit” display, providing crucial data during adventures, and the “transparent bonnet” view from the 360-degree camera system that virtually eliminates blind spots on treacherous terrain.

The mighty Mercedes-AMG G63 retains its heart-pounding V8 engine, now augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This not only translates to a slight acceleration improvement but also enhances efficiency. The twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pushes out 577 hp (430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), but the mild-hybrid system can add 20 hp (15 kW) and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) under acceleration. The improved acceleration sees the bulky creation being capable of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds as standard or 4.3 seconds with the AMG Performance Package, which also lifts the top speed limiter from 220 km/h to 240 km/h.

Included in the option package – as well as the AMG Offroad Package Pro – is trick semi-active suspension derived from AMG sports cars, which deletes the anti-roll bars, and adds hydraulics which vary the compression and rebound settings for the damper on each wheel.

Controlled through a series of flow valves, the system is claimed to support the body in corners to reduce body roll, stabilise the body over bumps to improve comfort, and increase wheel-axle articulation off road.

New suspension options elevate handling both on and off-road, while cosmetic upgrades like the Manufaktur Hyper Blue Magno paint job solidify the G63’s head-turning presence.

All G-Class models come paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive, ensuring capability in any driving scenario.

Expect the 2025 G-Class, including the highly anticipated electric variant, to arrive in showrooms around the world later this year.