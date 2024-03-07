7Design Maserati MC20 Cielo Aria Dubbed ‘The Silver Surfer’

US-based tuning house 7Design has introduced its latest customization for the Maserati MC20 Cielo, dubbed “The Silver Surfer.” Limited to only 25 units, this package draws inspiration from classic aircraft design.

The centrepiece of the upgrade is the V2 Aria carbon fibre body kit. This refined version boasts several improvements over the original, including boomerang-shaped rear vents for the engine and a custom rear wing specifically crafted for the convertible MC20 Cielo.

The “Silver Surfer” edition showcases a striking aluminium-like finish applied to the carbon fibre components.

This 7Design package prioritizes performance as well. The company claims the aerodynamic tweaks generate a significant increase in downforce while a stage 2 exhaust system cranks the Nettuno V6 engine up to 641 hp.

The comprehensive kit equips the MC20 Cielo with a front splitter, hood vent inserts, side skirts, a rear diffuser and spoiler, and canards. Customers can further personalize their vehicle with various aftermarket wheel options.

Installation is designed to be hassle-free, as the kit utilizes existing mounting points, eliminating the need for drilling or potentially damaging adhesives.

It sure does stand out but we cannot decide if it is for the right reasons.