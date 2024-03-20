BMW XM Receives AC Schnitzer Makeover

Despite the XM’s divisive design, aftermarket tuners are lining up to give it a makeover. AC Schnitzer is the latest, boosting the SUV’s power and adding a suite of aerodynamic upgrades.

In stock form, the BMW XM pumps out 644 hp (480 kW) but thanks to the tweaks done by the tuner, it now pushes out 751 horses.

AC Schnitzer equips the XM with new front wings, a rear spoiler, and even fins for a more aggressive look and improved downforce.

The stock wheels can be swapped for AC Schnitzer’s new 23-inch AC5 Flowforming rims, designed specifically for the XM. These wheels are wrapped in wider tyres, further enhancing the XM’s imposing stance.

mages of the interior have not been supplied but we do know the tricked-out BMW XM makes extensive use of aluminium. It covers not only the accelerator and brake pedals along with the footrest but also the shift paddles and even the rotary knob of the iDrive controller.

AC Schnitzer acknowledges the XM’s polarizing design but embraces it. They describe the tuned XM as the embodiment of “performance, dynamism and exclusivity”. This bold approach seems to be the point of the XM, and AC Schnitzer’s modifications only amplify it. Expect even more tuners to follow suit.