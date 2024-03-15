BMW Z4 To Be Axed Says Report

According to Car and Driver, the BMW Z4 will be phased out after the current generation.

The Convertible sports car is currently in its third generation and has been on sale since 2018. It was given an update in 2022 and is now available with a manual transmission. BMW South Africa has not confirmed if we will be offered this three-pedal version.

The publication did not state a reason as to why it will be facing the axe but we can only assume it is due to poor sales.

Another slow seller for BMW is the 8-Series, and Car and Driver reported that the coupe and convertible versions will likely also be dropped after the current generation. The four-door Gran Coupe will reportedly stay, though.