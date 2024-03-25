Ferrari 296 GTS Gets Tempesta Transformation by Mansory

We have already seen what Mansory is capable of doing with the 296 GTB and now two years after the reveal of the 296 GTS, we get their Tempesta offering for the drop-top supercar.

As usual, the Mansory treatment includes a plethora of aerodynamic add-ons. A new front apron with side blades flanks the car, complemented by side skirt attachments and fender trim. A redesigned diffuser completes the rear transformation, all adorned with the Mansory logo. Black dominates the colour scheme, with contrasting bronze aftermarket wheels showcasing Mansory-branded brake calipers.

Inside, the theme continues with black leather and Alcantara upholstery, accented by bronze stitching on the centre console, seatbelts, door cards, and other elements. Mansory logos pepper the interior, while the Italian flag motif adorns the paddle shifters. Carbon fibre trim adds a final touch of luxury.

The package does include a slight performance upgrade. The modified powertrain unleashes 858 horsepower (640 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.8 seconds. The top speed remains unchanged at 330 km/h (205 mph).

Pricing details remain undisclosed. Those interested in Mansory’s upgrades for their Ferrari 296 GTS will need to contact the tuner directly.