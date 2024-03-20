Ferrari CEO Says Future EV Will Not Be Silent

Ferrari is taking a different approach to electric vehicles (EVs). Unlike the quiet hum of most EVs, Ferrari’s upcoming electric car will have a distinct sound, according to CEO Benedetto Vigna.

“Electric cars are not silent,” Vigna said during an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday. “If you know the technology, you know you can do a lot of things also with electric cars,” he added.

Vigna emphasizes that electric cars have the potential for unique soundscapes, and Ferrari is engineering an “emotional” experience for its drivers.

When asked whether Ferrari will market its EV to the same consumers as Tesla, Vigna said he’d do it differently.

Ferrari plans to start delivering its first fully electric vehicle by the end of 2025, Vigna said last year.

Included rendering by CarWow