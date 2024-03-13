First Ever Hybrid Porsche 911 Confirmed For This Year

We knew it was coming but Porsche has officially confirmed that the 911 will get a new variant with a hybrid powertrain as part of a major model update two years in the making.

It is due to go on sale at the end of the year and will form part of the new 992.2 generation 911 lineup.

It is expected to arrive as a new four-wheel-drive model which will see it combine a tuned version of Porsche’s turbocharged six-cylinder engine with a specially designed electric motor housed within the front axle assembly. The petrol engine provides drive to the rear wheels, while the electric motor drives the front wheels.

A 48V integrated starter motor in the dual-clutch automatic gearbox will provide electric boosting properties and power for ancillary components.

The mystery surrounding the power output of the new hybrid drivetrain only adds to the anticipation surrounding its debut though Porsche is eventually expected to offer the new petrol-electric unit in a range of different performance levels.

What do you think about the rendering seen above done by Autocar?