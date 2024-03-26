High-Performance Land Rover Defender OCTA Confirmed With Potent V8

Land Rover is introducing a high-performance version of the Defender called the Defender OCTA.

This will be the first model of top-flight flagships dubbed OCTA which JLR says will be used for all future range-topping Defender models.

Technical details remain largely under wraps, but JLR has confirmed the new variant will use a twin-turbocharged V8 rather than the supercharged ‘AJ’ unit in the existing eight-cylinder Defender models.

It is likely to be the 4.4-litre BMW-sourced unit used in various Range Rover models, including the Sport SV. In that car, it puts out 626 hp and propels the 2.5-tonne SUV to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds.

The Defender OCTA will also benefit from the same 6D Dynamics technology found in the Range Rover Sport SV. This advanced system should significantly improve handling and comfort on any terrain, whether drivers are conquering off-road trails or cruising on the highway.

Land Rover has included some unique design elements to set it apart including Bespoke Brembo brakes, while a special diamond logo displayed throughout the car reinforces the connection to the vehicle’s namesake, the octahedron, the hardest naturally occurring mineral.

Pricing details are still under wraps, but considering the similarly equipped Range Rover Sport SV, expect a significant jump from the current top-of-the-line Defender.

Ahead of its full reveal later this year, prospective clients will be invited to attend exclusive previews as part of a new global Defender Elements series. Clients interested in registering for the first release of Defender OCTA are invited to contact their Defender retailer now.