Manhart Pushes Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance To 715 HP (533 kW)

The W206 Mercedes-AMG C63 S shook things up by replacing its iconic V8 with a powerful, but some might say, less inspiring, plug-in hybrid 4-cylinder. Enter Manhart, a tuning company determined to recapture the essence of the C63 with their CRE 700 package.

While the stock C63 S E Performance boasts a healthy 671 hp (500 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque, Manhart’s MHtronic module squeezes even more power from the turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. The result? A total system output of 715 horses (533 kW) and a staggering 1,120 Nm (826 lb-ft) of torque.

If more power is not your thing and you are more concerned about the soundtrack Manhart’s new exhaust system, featuring sport downpipes and 300-cell catalytic converters, promises a “significantly more powerful sound” to appease those missing the rumble of the V8.

Visually, the CRE 700 adopts a subtle approach. The AMG bodykit and 20-inch wheels remain, but Manhart adds a stealthy touch with blacked-out emblems, matching door handle finishes, and CRE 700 badges. Decals in matte grey and red stripes provide a touch of tuning flair.

The stance is also tweaked with a set of H&R springs, lowering the car by 20mm for a more aggressive look. While the braking system remains stock, Manhart offers upgrade options for those seeking even more stopping power.

The CRE 700 might just be the first chapter for Manhart’s C63 S tuning story. Based on customer feedback, they might delve deeper into modifying the plug-in hybrid powertrain and expand their visual and performance offerings in the future.