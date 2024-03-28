Manthey Performance Kit For 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Going To Be Wild

Spy shots from the ‘Ring have given us our best look at the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS sporting the magic Manthey touch.

The standard 911 GT3 RS is one of the most insane-looking road-going cars ever and now Manthey is cranking it up a notch with an even bigger wing and a vertical fin for added stability. Take a look at the rear and you will find a properly aggressive diffuser designed to decimate lap records.

While official lap times remain under wraps, the results are likely to be scorching. Remember the 911 GT3 Manthey Performance Kit that sliced through the Nurburgring in 6 minutes and 55 seconds? This new iteration aims to be even quicker, obviously.

For a refresher, the aforementioned kit, co-developed by Porsche’s Weissach wizards, included aerodynamic tweaks and chassis upgrades like four-way coilover suspension, competition-grade brake pads, and stainless steel brake lines.

While the official release date remains unconfirmed, expect it to arrive sometime in 2024, likely alongside the 992.2 mid-cycle refresh.

And remember, exclusivity comes at a cost. Only Manthey Certified Porsche Centers can sell and install these performance packages, and the price tag is sure to be eye-watering.

Images in the gallery above via Autoevolution and SH Proshots.