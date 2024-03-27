Maserati MCXTrema Looks and Sounds The Business On Track

Maserati is returning to the track with the ferocious MCXtrema. This beast is an evolution of the MC20 but with a singular focus on track dominance.

Powering the MCXtrema is a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine based on the Nettuno that explodes with 720 horsepower (537 kW) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. That power gets channelled to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission.

Development of the MCXtrema hasn’t been all about brute force. Maserati meticulously honed the car’s performance through a combination of virtual simulations and real-world testing at the Autodromo Varano de’ Melegari.

Maserati understands that even the most elite drivers crave a touch of personalization. Enter the MCXlusiva program, which allows owners to tailor their MCXtrema to their taste. Choose between the Tech Beast, Corse, and Speed Beast trims, each offering a distinct aesthetic. You can also select from unique wheel and seat colour options to create a car that reflects your personality.

For those who truly want their MCXtrema to stand out, the BEASTspoke program offers an extra level of customization. Add custom livery numbers, select a colour for the steering wheel grips and even immortalize your name on a special “One of 62” plate in the cabin.

Owning a Maserati MCXtrema isn’t just about possessing a powerful track car; it’s about entering the world of Maserati racing. The exclusive MCXperience program offers owners a chance to rub shoulders with professional drivers and technicians. The program promises on-track experiences, but the details remain under wraps.