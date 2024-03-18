Mate Rimac Takes Delivery Of His Own Nevera Hypercar

Rimac Automobili founder Mate Rimac recently took delivery of his own Nevera, a hypercar he helped bring to life. He shared this special moment with his followers on social media, showcasing the unique specifications of his personalized vehicle.

The Nevera boasts a dark red exposed carbon fibre exterior with unpainted carbon fibre elements. The Croatian flag on the mirrors adds a touch of national pride, while the “Nevera” lettering ensures the car commands attention.

Inside, the cabin features a luxurious blend of black and red Alcantara, with red stitching and accents. The driver’s seat has a black finish, while the passenger seat is adorned in red and personalized with the initials “M8” and “K8,” presumably for Mate and his wife Katarina (Kate).

Limited to only 150 units with a starting price of around $2.5 million, the Nevera is an exclusive machine. Interestingly, Rimac opted for a standard version rather than one of the twelve limited-edition “Time Attack” models. It’s also worth noting that he received his car after former Formula One driver Nico Rosberg, demonstrating that even CEOs have to wait their turn.

As a reminder, the Nevera is the quickest accelerating production car in the world and the quad electric motors produce a combined 1,888 hp (1,408 kW; 1,914 PS), while the 120 kWh battery pack is good for a driving range of 490 km (300 miles).