Mercedes-AMG E53 Revealed With As Much As 603 HP On Tap

Mercedes-AMG continues to add hybrids to its lineup and the latest is the new E53 with a substantial increase in power.

Under the hood sits the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight six but thanks to a new EV motor can punch out a potent 603 hp (450 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). It is important to note that this peak output will only be available should you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package. Pop it into Race Start and you will rocket to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds.

The PHEV is equipped with a 21.2kWh battery (usable) which claims an electric-only range of up to 100 km (62 miles) and can be topped up from an 11 kW domestic charger in around six hours. Electric-only driving is possible at speeds below 140 km/h (87 mph).

Even though this is not the full-fat ’63’ version the chassis has still been given the full AMG treatment, bringing additional bracing on the front and rear axle for extra stiffness, a front track width increased by 11mm, and new twin-chamber suspension dampers. The braking system has also been optimised to work with the hybrid powertrain’s energy recuperation.

As you can see in the gallery below, the styling is very much as expected and includes an illuminated AMG-specific grille, flared front wheel arches to accommodate the wider track, larger air intakes, a prominent rear diffuser, ducktail spoiler and circular quad exhausts.

If you do add the AMG Dynamic Plus package you will also get red callipers for the beefier brakes and a microfibre-wrapped steering wheel.