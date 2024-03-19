Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Revealed With 2.0-Litre 4-Cylinder

The highly anticipated redesigned Mercedes-AMG GT sports car has started to arrive at dealerships but the lineup isn’t complete yet.

The new GT 43 serves as the entry-level variant by halving the cylinder count compared to the hotter V8 models. In addition, it loses the all-wheel-drive system in favour of a rear-wheel-drive layout.

It packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine shared with the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 and the AMG C 43 sedan. This engine delivers 416 hp (310 kW) enabling a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph).

Despite the smaller engine size, the GT 43 utilizes innovative technology to achieve impressive performance. An electrified turbocharger system, similar to those used in Formula 1, helps eliminate turbo lag for a more responsive driving experience. This system integrates a small electric motor powered by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system directly with the turbocharger, minimizing lag and enhancing responsiveness. The electric motor adds up to 13 hp (10 kW) of extra boost.

Unlike its siblings, the GT 43 forgoes the all-wheel-drive system, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels. This, along with the smaller engine, should translate to a lighter weight compared to the other GT variants, although official figures haven’t been released yet.

There are also some trade-offs with the GT 43. The standard AMG Ride Control suspension with adjustable damping is absent, though available as an option. The Race mode on the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive mode selector is also missing from this variant.

The GT 43 has a unique look compared to the GT 55 and GT 63. It features distinct front and rear fascias, round tailpipes instead of the square tips on the V8 models, and different wheel designs with a standard 19-inch diameter.

Inside, the AMG GT 43 features the usual 12.3-inch digital instrument and 11.9-inch touchscreen for the MBUX infotainment. The standard AMG sports seats are upholstered in Nappa leather, but owners can also get the optional AMG Performance seats. Of course, more options are available through the Manufaktur personalization program.