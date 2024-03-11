Next Bugatti Hypercar Will Pack Screaming V16 Engine

The rumours are true as Bugatti is set to introduce a cutting-edge V16 hypercar, marking a significant milestone in automotive innovation.

The renowned French performance brand recently unveiled plans for its forthcoming hypercar, slated to debut in June. Featuring a V16 engine enhanced by a hybrid system, production of this marvel is scheduled to commence around 2026.

A sneak peek through a teaser photo and accompanying video showcases a distinctive carbon fibre intake cover adorned with a classic-style plate, reminiscent of iconic V8 and V12 engines, including those found in the Bugatti EB110.

The accompanying video offers a glimpse of the powertrain’s melodic soundtrack, distinguished by a higher pitch compared to the deep rumble of the Chiron’s W16.

Rumours suggest that the V16 will be an 8.3-litre unit developed by Cosworth and it will be paired with three electric motors, with the internal combustion engine developing 1000 hp, while the electric motors will add another 800 hp, for a total of 1800 hp.

While specific details remain undisclosed, Bugatti is anticipated to maintain its tradition of a mid-engine layout for the new hypercar.

The design leadership of the upcoming hypercar rests in the capable hands of Achim Anscheidt, who, after two decades at the helm of Bugatti design, stepped down last year. Despite initial plans for retirement, Anscheidt was persuaded by Rimac to contribute to finalising the hypercar’s design, showcasing his unwavering commitment to automotive excellence.

V16 engine configurations are a rarity in automotive history, particularly post-World War II. Notable examples include the Cizeta V16T from the 1990s and iconic pre-war Cadillacs like the 1937 V16 Hartmann Cabriolet.