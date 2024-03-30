Next-Generation BMW 4 Series In Doubt

BMW is currently shifting gears towards electric vehicles with the development of a new NCAR architecture dedicated to EVs. Existing gasoline and diesel models built on CLAR and FAAR platforms are also getting refreshed. This focus on electrification casts a shadow over the future of the popular BMW 4 Series, which currently lacks a confirmed next generation.

The decision to potentially sideline the 4 Series stems from BMW’s prioritization of EVs and the introduction of the NA0 i3 electric sedan. This new i3 will occupy a similar space as the 4 Series Gran Coupe, offering a sporty electric option.

However, the unconventional design of the 4 Series hasn’t stopped it from being a sales success, particularly the Gran Coupe and i4 variants. This unexpected popularity has sparked internal discussions at BMW about potentially reviving the gasoline/diesel 4 Series on the CLAR platform within the next 4-5 years.

This potential comeback would allow the 4 Series to compete in a market segment that might see reduced competition in the coming years. With a typical lifespan of 6 to 7 years, a revived 4 Series could achieve profitability within that timeframe.

While the BMW 4 Series’ future remains uncertain, BMW’s focus on EVs is clear. Yet, the 4 Series’ sales success and potential market changes might lead to a surprising gasoline-powered encore.