Pro Drifter Mad Mike Whiddett Building McLaren P1 GTR Drift Hypercar

A collaboration between pro drifter Mad Mike Whiddett, O’Gara Coach and Lanzante will see the Kiwi build a drift car using a very special McLaren P1 GTR as the starting point.

The ambitious and obviously very expensive project was announced on social media and immediately caught our attention.

The McLaren P1 GTR was aimed solely at dominating the racetrack and represents the unbridled potential of its road-legal sibling, the P1. Produced in an exclusive run of 58 and offered only to existing P1 owners, the GTR discards road homologation constraints. Fixed rear wings with DRS technology and meticulously optimized aerodynamics maximize downforce, transforming the GTR into a track-devouring machine.

Mad Mike will be taking the car on its first outing at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed so if you find yourself in the area be sure to check it out as this is not to be missed.