The Last Audi R8 Has Rolled Off The Production Line

Audi has announced the final R8 supercar has rolled off the assembly line at the Böllinger Höfe site in Heilbronn, Germany.

The final example is a Vegas Yellow Performance Quattro coupe featuring a carbon fibre exterior package and 20-inch wheels.

This ending follows a period of extended production due to a surge in customer demand after the initial announcement of the R8’s discontinuation. Originally scheduled to end in December 2023, sales rose by 49% in 2023, prompting Audi to accommodate the influx of orders.

The R8’s departure signifies a significant shift within the Volkswagen Group. The car’s naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine, a cornerstone of the R8’s performance, will be phased out entirely. This move aligns with stricter emission regulations and Audi’s strategic focus on electrifying its vehicle portfolio. Lamborghini, whose Huracán shared the V10 platform with the R8, will also cease production of their model later in 2024.

While sales figures for the R8 historically remained lower than other Audi offerings, the car’s impact on the automotive landscape is undeniable. Since its debut in 2008, the R8 has captivated enthusiasts with its sleek design, exhilarating performance, and association with the legendary Le Mans racing program. The 5,016 units sold in 2008 stand as a testament to the R8’s peak popularity.

The future of Audi’s supercar segment remains undefined. While rumours of an all-electric successor to the R8 have circulated, the company has yet to announce any concrete plans. Lamborghini, on the other hand, is forging ahead with a plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracan, featuring a downsized, twin-turbo V8 powertrain.

The conclusion of R8 production marks the end of an era for Audi and the V10 engine. However, the legacy of the R8 will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of automotive enthusiasts.