This R240 Million Lake Tahoe House Includes A Tesla Cybertruck

A Nevada company is building an ultra-luxurious home boasting over 650 square metres of living area. The mansion will feature five lavish bedroom suites, a high-tech golf simulator, a massive jacuzzi that can fit twelve people, and a subterranean garage with space for six cars. To sweeten the deal, the developer is even throwing in a Tesla Cybertruck for the lucky buyer.

This extravagant property, priced at a staggering $12.75 million (approx. R240 million), will also be equipped with Tesla’s Solar Roof and Powerwall system. This integrated solar energy solution includes generators and a battery backup system, allowing the homeowner to achieve energy independence for certain periods by going “off the grid” and relying solely on solar and battery power.

According to the listing agent, Mike Dunn of Chase International Luxury Real Estate, the property aligns perfectly with the Lake Tahoe area’s emphasis on wellness and eco-friendly living.

While the Tesla Cybertruck is included as a perk, Dunn clarifies that it’s optional. Given the built-in solar roof and Powerwalls, the new owner could opt for a different Tesla model like the Model X or Y, or forgo the Tesla entirely. Regardless of their choice, patience will be required, as both the house and the Cybertruck are slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.