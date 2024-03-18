Transport Truck For Sale Includes Six Porsche 911 GT3s

Porsche lovers, listen up! A one-of-a-kind collection of Porsche 911 GT3s is hitting the market in the UK, complete with its own car-hauling throne.

Listed by RPM Technik, this isn’t your average multi-car sale. The lot boasts a near-complete lineup of the 991-generation GT3 variants, including a 2018 911 GT3 Clubsport, a 2018 911 GT3 Touring, a 2019 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, a 2016 911 R, and two 2018 911 GT3 race cars (Cup and R). The crown jewel? A semi-trailer specifically designed to transport these automotive gems.

This impressive collection is the brainchild of Austrian architect Alexander Serda. Inspired by a childhood Porsche transporter toy, Serda envisioned bringing it to life-size. The original plan was to showcase this rolling tribute to Porsche’s GT department at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but those plans never materialized. Consequently, the cars and their custom hauler have been patiently waiting in storage for the perfect owner.

Petrolheads will appreciate the variety within this 991-generation GT3 showcase. It features the high-winged Clubsport, the wingless Touring, and the track-dominating GT3 RS, boasting the lightweight Weissach package. An extra treat is the limited-edition 911 R, one of only 991 ever produced.

The listing claims that each car has minimal mileage, practically brand new aside from delivery. While replicating this collection might be possible, finding six cars in such pristine condition with matching pedigree would be an extraordinary feat. Plus, where would you find a matching transporter?

The asking price for this dream garage on wheels remains undisclosed. But one thing’s for sure, only the most dedicated Porsche enthusiasts need apply.