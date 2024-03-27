Watch New Range Rover Sport SV Vs Range Rover Sport SVR In Drag Race

Land Rover’s high-performance SUV throne has a new king. In a recent drag race, the new Range Rover Sport SV soundly defeated its predecessor, the Range Rover Sport SVR.

Both vehicles boast impressive specs, but the SV edges out the SVR in the power department. The SV packs a BMW-derived 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a whopping 626 hp (467 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while the SVR relies on a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 offering 567 hp (423 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

Despite the SVR’s lighter weight, the extra grunt from the SV’s engine proved decisive. This drag race serves as a testament to the evolution of Land Rover’s performance SUVs. The new SV proves that power and luxury can co-exist, offering exhilarating acceleration without sacrificing comfort. While the SVR remains a beast of a machine, the SV marks a new chapter in high-performance Range Rovers.