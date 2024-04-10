Bentley Reveal Bentayga S Black Edition With Special Black-Tinted Wings

The standard Bentley Bentayga S is more dynamic thanks to special chassis technology but now they can offer you the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition which boasts a unique visual treatment to match its sporty character.

Bentley describes the Bentayga S Black Edition as their “most visually striking SUV to date” and it introduces something quite unique: black-tinted wings on the famous Bentley ‘flying B’ badge, the first time this has been done in 105 years. Don’t let the “Black Edition” name fool you though, there are seven other colours available including Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga.

To accentuate the exterior look, the Black Edition features bespoke yellow accents on the front bumper, side sills, rear spoiler, and brake calipers. Just like the regular Bentayga S, there’s also a body kit and all the exterior chrome is swapped for gloss black. The 22-inch wheels are blacked out, the headlights are tinted and a unique ‘Black Edition’ badge sits on the rear pillar.

Moving inside the Bentayga S Black Edition, you’ll find even more yellow trimmings on the seats, dashboard, and doors. An embroidered black ‘S’ emblem is stitched onto the seats and the centre console and dash feature a new, fancy 3D-effect carbon fibre weave. As expected with a Black Edition, gloss black replaces most of the usual chrome details on the air vents and various cabin trims.

Buyers won’t be disappointed with the sound system options either. The Black Edition offers three choices: the Bentley Signature Audio system, a Bang & Olufsen system, or the top-of-the-line Naim for Bentley stereo upgrade.

The Bentayga S was the first to use electric active roll control technology, and this system is included in the Black Edition. This clever tech can react to cornering forces within just 0.3 seconds, utilizing up to 1,300 Nm of torque from the 48V system to keep body roll in check. There’s also a Sport driving mode that adjusts the steering and air suspension settings, along with a recalibration of Bentley’s torque vectoring system.