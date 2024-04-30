BMW Officially Drops ‘i’ From Gasoline Model Names

The rumours were true. BMW is making a significant change to its naming system as all future gasoline-powered vehicles will ditch the “i” at the end of their names, traditionally referencing “injection.”

Of course, that is not the end of the BMW “i” as it will certainly remain in place for the EVs.

The decision comes from a desire to differentiate between electric and gasoline models. While “i” historically signified innovation for BMW, it also carried the connotation of injection. By keeping “i” for EVs, BMW aims to create a clear association between the letter and electric powertrains.

So, which gas-powered models lose the “i”? The next-generation X3 (G45) is just the beginning. We expect the 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe, both due for refresh before the end of 2024, to follow suit.