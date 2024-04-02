Cybersecurity Laws Kill Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster In EU

Porsche is forced to discontinue the popular 718 Boxster and Cayman in the European Union due to their incompatibility with upcoming EU cybersecurity laws. These regulations, effective July 1, 2024, aim to safeguard modern vehicles’ electronic systems from cyberattacks.

The decision follows a similar move regarding the Macan SUV late last year. Porsche spokesperson Oliver Hilger explains, “In the European Union and some states that apply EU legislation, the combustion-powered 718 models will not be available indefinitely.” He cites the “General Safety Regulation of the European Union (including cybersecurity)” as the primary reason. “Any models that do not meet these requirements will no longer be eligible for new registration in the EU after the beginning of July 2024,” Hilger adds.

There’s a silver lining for European 718 enthusiasts, though. The Cayman GT4 RS and Boxster Spyder, with their limited production runs, are exempt from the regulation. The standard 718 models will remain available in other markets.

While the current Porsche 718s don’t comply with the impending EU laws, Hilger assures they are not inherently vulnerable to hacking. “The processes now required by UN ECE R 155 could not be implemented because they were not yet known and applicable back when the 718 platform was developed,” he clarifies. “But that doesn’t mean that older vehicles are not, per se, secure. When it comes to current models, we regularly check the cybersecurity of our products and work together with the global security community using a publicly accessible interface.”