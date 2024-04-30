First Porsche Panamera In South Africa With B6 Armour

Armoured Mobility has revealed the first Porsche Panamera in South Africa equipped with B6 armour as part of their mission “to redefine automotive security”.

The Panamera Turbo build was meticulously engineered to withstand a wide range of ballistic threats, including high-calibre rifles like the AK47, R1, and R5.

The B6 armour integration offers uncompromising protection without sacrificing style or performance.

The spec includes; armoured A, B, and C pillars with armoured Divider – B6 Ballistic Glass – Complete Armoured Capsule – front doors, rear doors, firewall, armoured roof, armoured reinforced sunroof, intercom system and run-flat steel band tyres.

Following manufacturing and shipment to South Africa, it took their technicians 12 weeks to complete the protection upgrade at a total cost of R1,399,900 excluding VAT.

This example has been handed over to their “highly satisfied and impeccably protected client.”

Find out more at Armoured Mobility.