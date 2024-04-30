Keyvany Taking On Mansory With Wild Lamborghini Revuelto Bodykit

The first customer Lamborghini Revueltos have hit the streets around the world, and tuners like Keyvany are already whipping up wild body kits for those seeking even more individuality.

While these are just renderings for now, the alterations are undeniably dramatic. Bathed in carbon fibre, the Keyvany Revuelto, dubbed the “Keytoro,” looks ready to turn heads everywhere it goes.

German tuner Keyvany, established in 2018, isn’t afraid to take bold strokes with sports cars and supercars and this offering is no different. In fact it might be their wildest project to date giving Mansory something to ‘worry’ about.

The transformation starts with a seriously aggressive front splitter and hood, both adorned with carbon fibre. Carbon fibre continues across the board to elements including the side skirts, mirror caps, and vent covers. The rear features a massive new carbon diffuser and a rather stylish fixed wing that perfectly complements the profile.

While the interior and performance upgrades remain unknown, the stock Revuelto already boasts an impressive high-performance plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain. This 6.5-litre V12, paired with three electric motors, cranks out a monstrous 1,001 horsepower, making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever. The all-new eight-speed transmission rockets the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.5 seconds, reaching an impressive 350 km/h (217 mph) top speed.

Keyvany is currently accepting orders for the Keytoro kit, but pricing and availability remain under wraps. If you have a Revuelto on the way, the wait for the kit shouldn’t be too long. However, if you haven’t secured yours yet, good luck, the latest Lambo is sold out until 2026.