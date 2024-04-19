Lamborghini Reveal Limited Edition Huracán Sterrato ‘All-Terrain’

Lamborghini has introduced a limited edition “All Terrain” Ad Personam version of the Huracán Sterrato at the prestigious Milan Design Week in Italy. The 12 cars boast unique liveries created by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam studio and Centro Stile, inspired by the Sterrato’s natural habitat: snow, sand, off-road tracks, and deserts.

The world premiere of these all-terrain versions was presented by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, to over 200 guests at Segheria di Tanja Solci, Milan.

“The Huracán Sterrato disrupted the super sports car landscape from the moment of its launch,” said Winkelmann. “The All-Terrain Sterrato celebrates its distinctive, multi-layer personality, always as much a super sports car as an explorer of new roads. Like nature, the Sterrato cannot be confined and will always find a way to carve innovative routes” he added.

Each of the four Sterrato versions features a special matte camouflage paint scheme created by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam studio. Reflecting the Sterrato’s natural environment, the color palettes embody the landscapes that inspire them:

NEVE (snow): Sophisticated ice-cool hues reminiscent of the tundra.

SABBIA (sand): Neutral tones reflecting warm deserts and green cacti, evocative of dunes and oases.

BOSCO (green track): Evokes the trees, mosses, and leaves of forest paths.

TERRA (gravel): Recalls the warm ground and sands of moorland environments and arid landscapes under sunsets.

The exteriors are further accentuated by a matte black roof and upper bonnet cover, roof rails and cross bars, and a lower section painted matte black. Each version features a dedicated accent colour on the lower band, complemented by Morus 19” matte black forged rims, matching caliper colours, and additional lights.

The Ad Personam interiors feature dark chrome and carbon twill with Alcantara, laser-etched Sterrato graphics, and an Ad Personam plate echoing the chosen livery.

All 12 cars have already been sold to select clients across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Each region will receive all four unique Sterrato models.