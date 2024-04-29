Lamborghini Reveal Plug-In Hybrid Urus SE Packing 789 HP (588 kW)

Lamborghini took the covers of the Urus SE last week revealing a plug-in hybrid evolution of their best-selling SUV.

Combining the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a potent electric motor, the Urus SE unleashes a monstrous 789 horsepower (588 kW) and 950 Nm of torque.

The electric motor boasts 189 hp and a 60 km electric-only range thanks to a sizeable 25.9-kWh battery pack. Integrated with the 8-speed automatic transmission, it seamlessly assists the engine and powers all four wheels. Additionally, it recovers energy during braking.

Performance is potent with a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint taking 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 312 km/h.

The Lamborghini Urus SE boasts a new, centrally located torque-vectoring system with an electro-hydraulic clutch, precisely distributing power between axles. This works in tandem with a new electronic limited-slip differential for enhanced handling, particularly during oversteer situations.

Further handling refinements come courtesy of recalibrated air springs and bespoke Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres. Available in diameters ranging from 21 to 23 inches, these tyres cater to the diverse wheel options and include a winter variant. The “Elect” designation signifies their focus on handling the Urus SE’s high torque and weight while maintaining low rolling resistance for optimal range.

Subtle exterior tweaks enhance aesthetics and aerodynamics. The new clamshell hood minimizes air disruption, while revised matrix LED headlights and redesigned fascias front and rear contribute to a fresh look. A new rear spoiler and diffuser, along with various air vents, improve downforce and cooling.

The Urus SE marks a significant step towards Lamborghini’s electrification future. Following the Huracán Sterrato, the brand’s final purely internal-combustion offering, all future models will be electrified. This begins with plug-in hybrids like the Urus SE, culminating in fully electric vehicles.

The Aventador successor, the Revuelto, embodies this shift with its V12 and triple-motor setup for a combined 1,000 hp. A Huracán plug-in hybrid arrives later this year, with Lamborghini’s first pure EV, previewed by the Lanzador concept, expected in 2028.