Lamborghini Temerario To Replace The Lamborghini Huracán

A recent trademark filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) offers a potential glimpse into the name of the forthcoming Lamborghini Huracán replacement.

The filing reveals the name “Temerario” accompanied by a logo reminiscent of the new Countach. Considering Lamborghini’s limited new model pipeline, “Temerario” strongly suggests the successor to the Huracán.

Lamborghini has a distinguished tradition of naming its vehicles after famed fighting bulls. These names often possess deeper connotations that resonate with the brand’s identity. While no documented bull named Temerario exists, the word translates to “reckless” in English.

This nomenclature selection could ignite discussion. Some might perceive it as akin to naming a car after irresponsible driving behaviour. However, Lamborghini’s established image as a rebellious and innovative brand suggests they’ll likely present the name in a manner that aligns with their core values. This notion is further bolstered by rumours surrounding the car’s potentially powerful hybrid powertrain.

It is expected to pack a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, reportedly twin-turbocharged and developed in-house sharing technical principles with the V12-based system used in the Revuelto.

The turbochargers will allegedly be programmed to come alive at 7,000 rpm which means the car will behave like a naturally-aspired V8 below that threshold. Latest rumours suggest the V8 could rev to as much as 10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Revuelto’s 8-speed dual-clutch automatic will feature in the Huracán successor. The transmission, which is Lamborghini’s own design, integrates an electric motor in the Revuelto, and the same will likely be true for the Huracán successor.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed at the Reveulto’s preview event that the successor to the Huracán will arrive at the end of 2024.