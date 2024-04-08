Listen To The GMA T.33 Prototype V12 Symphony

Forget choirs, gearheads have their own aural masterpiece – the internal combustion symphony. Every engine has its own melody, from the supercharger’s battle cry to the satisfying octave drop of a perfectly timed downshift. But for many, the pinnacle of automotive music is the legendary V12.

Gordon Murray Automotive isn’t just building cars, they’re crafting rolling orchestras. Their latest creation, the T.33, recently took centre stage with racing legend Dario Franchitti at the wheel.

While most manufacturers keep their development process shrouded in secrecy, Gordon Murray Automotive embraces transparency. We saw this with “George,” the mule car for the phenomenal T.50 hypercar. Built during lockdowns, George sported the T.50’s heart – a glorious 3.9L V12 – disguised within an Ultima kit car body. Now, meet “James,” the mule for the upcoming T.33.

Franchitti’s YouTube test drive offers a thrilling glimpse of the T.33. Compared to its sibling, the T.33 carries a few extra pounds and dials back the horsepower from 675 to 615. However, it boasts more low-end torque, translating into a beautifully responsive driving experience.

The T.33 isn’t just about raw power; it’s about a harmonious blend of performance and driver engagement. It’s a testament to Gordon Murray’s philosophy of creating lightweight, driver-focused machines that deliver an unforgettable sensory experience.