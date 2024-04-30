Lotus Evija X Is The Third Fastest Ever To Lap The Nürburgring

The folks from Hethel we know as Lotus decided to build a radical one-off of their Evija hypercar to see just how fast it was able to lap the infamous Nürburgring and well as the title suggests, it was properly fast.

It is called the Evija X and it managed to lap the Nordschleife in a blistering 6 minutes and 24 seconds slotting in behind the Volkswagen ID.R (6:05) and the outrageous Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo (5:19).

While they did not threaten the EV lap record, they did grab a rather specific record as the fastest car with a production car chassis to conquer the Green Hell.

Lotus is not done just yet because this impressive lap time was done in October last year on a damp track so they are telling us to “Watch this space”.

Besides the mind-blowing aerodynamics with that gargantuan wing, the Evija X gets sticky Pirelli slicks, upgraded dampers, and powerful carbon fibre brakes.

Underneath, it shares the same lightweight carbon fibre tub and quad-motor setup as the road-legal Evija, pumping out a staggering 2,011 hp (1,5000kW) 1,704 Nm (1,257 lb-ft) of torque.

While official performance figures for the track car haven’t been revealed, Lotus boasts a sub-three-second 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) for the road-legal Evija.

Speaking of the road car, production for the limited run of 130 units has finally begun, many years after its initial debut.